Darren Till Explains Comments on Pregnant Girlfriend & Daughter

Darren Till explains the comments he made regarding his pregnant girlfriend and his daughter.

Till is set to challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. The two will do battle inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 8. Colby Covington was initially set to compete in a title unification bout, but nasal surgery put a stop to that.

During a recent media scrum, Till said despite having a girlfriend who is seven months pregnant and a daughter in Brazil who he hasn’t seen in over a year, he doesn’t care. During a recent appearance on the “Obviously Fight Talk” podcast, Till explained his comments (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My girlfriend and my daughter, they know what’s what. (My girlfriend) was right next to me when I was giving that interview, and she was laughing. Some people just need to stop trying to be offended. It might have come off as I don’t give two (expletive), but right now, it’s all about me until September. I have to be selfish. After the fight, everyone knows it’s downtime and holidays and going to see my daughter.”

Till’s last outing ended in controversy. “The Gorilla” defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. The fight took place in Liverpool and many felt Till received a generous outcome. On top of that, Till didn’t make weight for the fight. The weight issues have many uneasy about Till’s title opportunity and they feel it’s rewarding unprofessionalism.

UFC 228 will also feature a women’s flyweight title bout. Champion Nicco Montano will defend her gold against Valentina Shevchenko. This will be Montano’s first title defense and Shevchenko’s second UFC title opportunity. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 228 next month.

What do you make of Darren Till’s explanation?