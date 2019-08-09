Darren Till Explains ‘Scary Moment’ Before A Fight

Darren Till has not fought since March of this year when he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal.

During the time off, the Englishman has reflected on his life and career and has been hinting about a move to middleweight. Now, Till explains what a scary moment getting his hands wrapped before a fight is.

“What a scary moment.

Getting wrapped just before the walk, so many emotions running high

The main emotion for me is… why the fuck am I doing this to myself. At the same time…

I’m thinking fuck this let’s do it.

I think it’s essential to try and use all of them emotions in the right way

Lots of times you fight can be different.

I’m still learning and hope to continue, losses & wins will make & break you.

Here’s to some hardwork & even harder fights to get to a point to become the main fucking man.

This moment was just before I challenged an all time great for his belt. The coveted @ufc title

It wasn’t my time then… I’ve accepted it…

I will have my time again & triumph.

I know this.” – Darren Till wrote on Instagram.

Till is currently on a two-fight losing streak after being knocked out to Masvidal he was submitted by Tyron Woodley at UFC 238 for the title. Before that, the Englishman went on an impressive run with wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone. When he will return to the Octagon is to be seen.