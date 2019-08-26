Darren Till Explains Why He’s Conflicted On Weight Class

Darren Till admits he hasn’t truly made up his mind on which division he wants to fight in next.

One minute Till is discussing the likelihood of moving up to middleweight, the next he’s talking about fighting Robbie Lawler. “The Gorilla” knows that he’s had trouble cutting weight in the past, but he was able to hit his target weight for bouts with Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. Still, many believe Till has been draining his body.

Till Speaks On Choosing A Weight Class

“The Gorilla” was a guest on an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast and he touched on not deciding what weight class his next fight will be in.

“I haven’t thought about it much,” Till said. “Let’s do middle, let’s do welter—let’s do every f*cking weight because at the end of the day I’m really not scared of any man.”

Till did say that a move up to the middleweight division could take his mind off the rigors of cutting a significant amount of weight.

“It would be more like relaxation for my head because I wouldn’t have to worry about the weight; the weight cut won’t be as big because there would be a few less kilos to cut, which I think would be a big weight off my mind. Nothing is set in stone yet, so we’ll see where the end of this year leads me,” he said.

Till is looking to rebound after dropping his last two bouts. He was submitted by Tyron Woodley back in Sept. 2018 and then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in March.