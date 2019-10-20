Darren Till Feels At His Best Kelvin Gastelum Can’t Touch Him

Darren Till believes if he can be at his best, then Kelvin Gastelum will be in for a rough night.

On Nov. 2, Till will move up to the middleweight division to take on Gastelum. This will be Till’s first 185-pound bout under the UFC banner. The middleweight clash will serve as UFC 244’s co-main event.

Till Says At His Peak Gastelum Won’t Touch Him

Ahead of the New York City showdown with Gastelum, Till told Express.co.uk that while he’s aware of the possibility of suffering his third-straight loss, he thinks at his best he can’t be stopped.

“Listen, I could well lose,” said an honest and frank Till. “It could be another knockout. There’s nothing really to say about that. Either it is or it isn’t.

“I know what I’m good at. And if I do it, Kelvin won’t touch me. He won’t. He simply won’t lay a glove on me.”

Till has suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. Woodley submitted Till in their welterweight title bout back in Sept. 2018. Masvidal knocked Till out cold back in March at UFC London.

Gastelum is hoping to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya back in April. This was an interim middleweight title bout that is a “Fight of the Year” candidate.