Darren Till Feels He’d Be ‘Right In The Mix’ At Middleweight In UFC

Darren Till believes a move to middleweight might not be a bad change.

Till was heavily hyped going into his Sept. 2018 welterweight title bout against Tyron Woodley. “The Gorilla” was 17-0-1 going into the fight and oddsmakers even had Till as a close favorite. To many, Till’s performance left a lot to be desired and he was submitted in the second round.

Back in March, Till tried rebounding in the main event of UFC London. While he had success in the first round dropping Jorge Masvidal, things turned disastrous in the second stanza. Till was knocked out cold in front of the home country crowd.

Darren Till Talks Potential Move To Middleweight

Speaking to Jim Edwards of Fighters Only, Till touched base on possibly moving up to the middleweight division. “The Gorilla” admitted that it’s under consideration (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I do have to think about them things. I wouldn’t be small at 185. I’d be right in the mix in there with them guys. The great guy, the interim champ Israel (Adesanya) is a great fighter. The champ (Robert Whittaker) is a good fighter. There’s a few beasts. The one guy who is a scary guy is Yoel (Romero).”

Till is the sixth-ranked UFC welterweight. In the past, he’s had weight-cutting issues but he was able to make weight for his bouts against Woodley and Masvidal. UFC president Dana White has said that Till will be given some more time before his next opponent is decided.

Do you think Darren Till should return to action as a middleweight?