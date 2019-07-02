Darren Till Gives His Take on TJ Dillashaw Suspension

After TJ Dillashaw lost to Henry Cejudo back in January, shocking news came out that he was flagged by USADA and suspended for two years. The former bantamweight champion gave up his title and will not be able to fight until January 2021.

Many fighters and fans alike had their opinions on the announcement. And, UFC welterweight, Darren Till gave his thoughts on it.

“Obviously TJ got popped for whatever he got popped for,” he said to Fighters Only (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). As I say, it’s none of my (expletive) business really. I don’t think he really should have been doing it and fair play he came out and said, ‘Blah, blah.’ But again, none of my business.

“When he fought Cejudo he did look physically – he looked like me at 170 (pounds). He just didn’t look like TJ, because TJ’s a beast. (Henry) Cejudo’s a very good fighter as well, but I think it would have been different at a higher weight.”

Dillashaw took full responsibility for the incident and says he will take the time off to rehab injuries. He has also started a new juice bar during his time off.