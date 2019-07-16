Darren Till Hints Move To Middleweight In Instagram Post

Darren Till is no doubt a massive welterweight. He has missed weight before and cuts a ton of weight. But, in his last fight against Jorge Masvidal, he made weight at 169-pounds and looked good doing so.

However, he is now 0-2 in his last two fights at welterweight and if he is going to move to welterweight, now would be the time to do so. And, on an Instagram post, he hinted at the move.

“Come den motherf**king middleweights.

Thanks @jefersonfajardo for the training.

It’s good to be back in 🇧🇷

Getting some time in. 🦍 🚕” — Till wrote on Instagram.

At middleweight, it seems likely Darren Till would have an even stronger left hand given he would not have to deplete himself to make weight. And, he would most likely be fighting a ranked opponent out of the gate. The Englishman is still young in his career, at 26-years-old and has a promising career ahead of him.

Whether or not his Instagram post means he is moving up to middleweight is to be seen. But, he has hinted about the move numerous times before.