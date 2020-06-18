Darren Till Hopes For Worst Version Of Robert Whittaker On UFC Fight Island

Fighters often say they want to face the best version of their opponent, but Darren Till is not one of them.

On July 25, Till and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will collide. The bout was originally set for UFC Dublin in August but the coronavirus pandemic caused plans to change. Whittaker vs. Till will now take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Till Anticipates The Worst Version Of Whittaker

If you’re expecting Darren Till to be chopping at the bit for a challenge next month, think again. Appearing on UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, “The Gorilla” said he’s hoping the best version of Whittaker doesn’t show up on July 25 (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I’m expecting either amazing Rob or I’m expecting Rob that doesn’t believe himself so much anymore. I’m preparing for either or. Obviously, most fighters would say, well I want the best Rob. No. I want the worst Rob, make it easier for me,” Till said on Michael Bisping’s podcast. “I don’t know what Rob we’re gonna expect. We’ve been having a good back and forth for a while now, it’s been really fun. So whatever Rob comes. I will say I’ve been preparing during [the] lockdown and while maybe it’s coming to an end maybe it’s not, Fight Island’s on the horizon. Got six weeks to fight for five rounds.”

Till is looking to capitalize on his split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum back in Nov. 2019. It was Till’s first middleweight bout under the UFC banner. It was a crucial win for “The Gorilla” as he was coming off back-to-back finishing losses at welterweight to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal.

As for Whittaker, he’ll be vying a bounce-back win after losing the UFC middleweight championship back in Oct. 2019. Whittaker was stopped by Israel Adesanya via second-round knockout. It was his first loss since Feb. 2014.