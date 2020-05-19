Darren Till Hopes To Coach On The Ultimate Fighter Opposite Israel Adesanya

Darren Till wants to change Israel Adesanya’s mind on being a coach on The Ultimate Fighter.

Till is scheduled to take on Robert Whittaker in August. While the UFC is hoping to book the fight for Dublin, the coronavirus pandemic may force a location change. With the UFC planning to get “Fight Island” going this summer, the location of Whittaker vs. Till may not be an issue.

Darren Till Says Izzy Blew Off TUF Idea

Till appeared on the Eurobash podcast and revealed that Adesanya dismissed his idea of having the two of them coach a season on TUF (h/t MMAFighting).

“He f*cked me off for the f*ckin’ Ultimate Fighter, he said ‘No.’ So I was like, ‘Okay…okay…wait until I f*ckin’ burst Robert Whittaker’s head and then we’ll see what you’re saying, you stupid, scrawny little c*nt!’” Till told Eurobash.

Till’s words are in jest as he views Adesanya as a “frenemy.” He did say, however, that he believes he will collide with “The Last Stylebender” for the UFC middleweight gold someday.

“Listen mate, we are going to fight. I don’t care what anyone says; we are going to fight and the best man will win. I believe I will beat him and I will become the middleweight champion. We will fight. It will be for the culture, for the fans and for the people — the culture of muay Thai, kickboxing, everything. It’s going to be epic, but until then, I’ve got no hard feeling towards that man. I’m going to punch a hole through his face and he’s probably going to punch one through mine. He gets the joke, he gets the banter, he gets that we’re frenemies. Let’s make this f*cking fight massive.”

When Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series took off, many assumed that TUF’s run was over. White recently put a stop to that notion by revealing TUF is returning.

Till competed in the 185-pound weight class back in Nov. 2019. He took on Kelvin Gastelum in a three-round affair. Till emerged victorious via split decision.

Adesanya is expected to go for his second successful middleweight title defense against Paulo Costa sometime this year. Bad blood has been brewing between Adesanya and Costa.