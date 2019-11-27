Darren Till: I Hold All The Chips In the Middleweight Division

Darren Till believes that he is now calling the shots in the middleweight division.

Darren Till busted into the middleweight scene by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 earlier this month. Since then, Darren Till has noticed his name on the tips of a lot of tongues of the division, and he accredits this to fighters falsely believing that he is an easy target to cash in on (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“The people forget the fighter I was before I got knocked out,” Till said in an interview with BT Sport. “Forget the Woodley fight. People forget the fighter I was, what I done to the best striker in the UFC, Stephen Thompson, where I calm and calculatedly beat him, nearly knocked him out. Look at the performance he’s just had, or before that (Donald Cerrone), or before that all the European stars I was just taking out, or before that when I was in Brazil just taking names, or even before that. So now they’re all just calling me out. I’m the money man in the division.

“Forget the champion: it’s me,” Till added. “They all know what they want. Maybe they’re all seeing it as easy money – not a chance. Not a chance, mate.”

But no matter how many times Darren Till is called out, the Liverpool native claims that it is he who wields the power in the division now. And as such, he will determine who is next and when:

“I’ll pick,” Till said. “I’ll just see who I want to fight because they’re all calling me out for a reason, so obviously I’m holding all the chips.”

What do you make of Darren Till’s comments?