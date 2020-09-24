Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James’ recent comments about Colby Covington.

Following Covington’s win over Tyron Woodley, he called out James and other athletes. James then caught word of that and many viewed his recent comments were about the former interim welterweight champion.

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants,” James said.

That caused “Chaos” to say James wouldn’t last 10 seconds with him, which Till agrees with.

Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would shit his pants in the ring with him?

Colby may be an arsehole, in fact a funny arsehole cos so many peoples love getting offended.

But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new arsehole then rawdog him.. — Darren Dicaprio (@darrentill2) September 23, 2020

There is no question Colby Covington would beat LeBron James in a fight just based on their background. Yet, there is no chance they ever do fight but if they did Darren Till remains confident Covington would win rather easily.