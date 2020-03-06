Darren Till Makes Prediction For Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Darren Till is paying attention to the UFC 248 main event quite a bit.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya is looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time when he battles Yoel Romero. Till could very well be one win away from a title shot but he has made it clear he’s scared of Romero.

Yet, speaking to MMA reporter, Jim Edwards, Till believes Adesanya has what it takes to defend his belt. But, he hopes him picking the champ doesn’t piss of Romero.

“Adesanya is on roll and I think he may just take it. I don’t think he will stop him. I think it will be a hard fought 5 rounds. Yoel is very capable of an upset. I don’t want to piss off Yoel. He’d f***ing kill me. He’s a monster,” Till said.

Entering the fight, Israel Adesanya is a sizeable favorite but Romero does have the wrestling and one-punch knockout power which makes this bout interesting.

Should Adesanya win, it is expected he will battle Paulo Costa next in a scrap between two undefeated fighters.

For Till, he is currently looking for a fight but has been dealing with visa issues. He was looking to be on this UFC 248 card but Jared Cannonier had to pull out due to injury.