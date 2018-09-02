Darren Till: My Weight is My Fight Not Tyron Woodley

For fans around the world, Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till is one of the more intriguing main events the UFC could put together right now. Will the young, fast-rising star usurp the proud welterweight king? Or will Tyron Woodley once again find a way to retain his championship? But as great of a main event as this is, what is nearly just as talked about (if not as talked about) is Darren Till’s weight. After missing weight against Stephen Thompson at the UFC’s Liverpool debut, which is when Darren Till stamped his #1 contendership status, Till has received a never-ending deluge of questions about his weight. Our big fight this Saturday will be Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till. But for Till, his big fight is Darren Till vs. the scale in a catchweight bout.

“My weight is the fight. The fight itself, that’s fun time, that’s easy,” Till said in an interview with TSN. “My big fight is with the weight. So yeah, constantly every day we check weight, we talk about weight, we talk about what right foods we can have and stuff like that. …I train hard, I eat right, and I have a big cut and yes, that’s my fight. I don’t really even think about the fight with Tyron. Everyone asks about that, but my weight is the fight.”

To ensure that there is not a recurrence of the Liverpool fiasco, Till has decided to take advantage of the UFC Performance Institute that has helped many other fighters:

“It’s just got everything under one roof,” Till said. “There are so many guys here helping out,” he said. “There’s recovery, there’s food. You know the facilities are, it’s just honestly, I can’t put it into words. It’s unbelievable being here, especially with my team, it’s everything under one roof. …Right now, I’m having a few moody days, but I’ve been so happy to have been training here, and it’s been such a big honour from how far I’ve come. I’m so honored to be here.”

What do you think the odds are that Till misses weight for the UFC 228 main event?