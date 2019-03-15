Darren Till Not Overlooking Masvidal

For Darren Till, confidence has helped but it has also hurt him. At least that is his take on how his last fight went against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. While his issues with weight may have been a distraction, Till believes where his focus was is what cost him the title and he will not make that mistake against Jorge Masvidal.

Till told ESPN that his over confidence for that last fight was what did him in against Woodley. “I was too confident. I shouldn’t have been that confident,” said Till of his mindset before the fight. The trouble he had with his weight cut in the past had him feel the fight was won when he made a successful cut against Woodley. He said the pressure of making weight was so heavy “that when I made weight, I felt, ‘OK, I’ve done my fight now.”

“I’ve learned, gravely. I could have touched that title and I didn’t. And it hurts. But we learn from that.” –Darren Till

The thing about losses when it comes to martial arts is that they are to be perceived as lessons and Till is doing just that. Moving forward, should he pick up the win against Masvidal on Saturday he believes it will put him back on track for another shot at the welterweight title. However, if more work needs to be done before a title conversation comes up, he would not mind a fight with Ben Askren.

Askren will be in attendance Saturday as he has stated he would like to face the winner of Till and Masvidal’s fight, which Till seems content with. If fans have been following, Askren has been taking shots at Till on social media leading up to the event in hopes of planting the seed for a future matchup if he wins.

