Darren Till Describes The Depths of His Obsession With Greatness

Darren Till has a one-track mind headed into his UFC 228 showdown with Tyron Woodley. Coming off a new deal with the UFC, that track is not financial:

“I just got a new contract, and it was a great contract, but I just looked at it, said, yeah, that’s nice,’ signed it, and that was it,” Till told reporters at a media scrum last weekend. “I’m waiting on legacy and greatness.

“As long as I do all that work (on) legacy and greatness, all money will be there. So I don’t worry about it.”

Till made it clear to reporters that his mindset is currently not on money or even family. Indeed, the one track the Scouser’s mind is on is greatness and greatness only. His obsession of going down as the greatest ever has consumed him fully, and true to his self-description, Till is always honest, perhaps to a fault, depending on whom you ask.

“You can’t have worries outside of this game,” Till said before specifying just how worry-free he really is. “I’ve got a girlfriend who’s seven months pregnant. I don’t really care. I’ve got a daughter in Brazil I haven’t seen for one year. I don’t really care. I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s all I’m in this for. I’m not in this to make money, be a champion, and leave. I’m in this for people to say at the end of it: ‘You were the greatest.’ That’s my only mentality. Fuck money and fuck everything else.”

With that, the media scrum came to a close. Till’s obsession with greatness may very well be rewarded in the short term when he faces Tyron Woodley in the UFC 228 headliner at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. In the long term, Till has stated that before leaving the welterweight division he would also need to face Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman prior to moving up and further cementing himself as the future greatest fighter of all time.

What do you make of Darren Till’s comments?