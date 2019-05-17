Darren Till Offers To Step Up Against Robbie Lawler At UFC Minneapolis

Darren Till is willing to meet Robbie Lawler at UFC Minneapolis, but there’s a catch.

Lawler was scheduled to meet Tyron Woodley in a rematch at UFC Minneapolis on June 29. Those plans were derailed as Woodley was forced to pull out due to an injury. Lawler is now left without an opponent, but there’s at least one top-10 welterweight willing to step up.

Darren Till Offers Catchweight Bout Against Robbie Lawler

Till took to his Twitter account to throw his name in the hat as Lawler’s replacement opponent, but it would have to be at a catchweight:

Yes @Ruthless_RL I’ll meet you at 175 in 6 weeks for a tear up

Yeno wa time it is — Darren Till (@darrentill2) May 17, 2019

It’s crowded and busy in the UFC’s welterweight division, but there are some options available for Lawler. If the UFC doesn’t want to play nice with a catchweight bout, the promotion may turn to Santiago Ponzinibbio as he hasn’t had a fight since Nov. 2018 and isn’t currently booked. There’s also Leon Edwards, who is coming off a victory over Gunnar Nelson back in March. MMA News will keep you up to speed on Lawler’s replacement opponent.

