Darren Till Offers Support to Ben Askren After UFC 239 Loss

Darren Till knows what it is like to lose to Jorge Masvidal and offered some support to fellow welterweight Ben Askren.

Masvidal beat Till by second-round knockout in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 (also known as UFC London) on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

This was the latest loss in Till’s career that has taken a hit following his loss to then-champion Tyron Woodley by second-round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title at the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Dallas, Texas, last September.

Masvidal made UFC history with the fastest knockout when he ran out and connected with a devastating knee strike to the jaw of Askren at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Darren Till Offers Support

Till took to his official Twitter account where he wrote the following support to Askren, “Unlucky Ben, sh*t happens you’ll be back.”

There are a lot of questions for Askren right now with his pro-MMA career as the only reason that he came out of retirement and joined the UFC was in hopes to get a title shot to have the chance to become the welterweight champion.

Now, he’s back at the drawing board. Time will tell whether he continues to fight or calls it a career for good.