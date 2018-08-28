Darren Till has a message to his critics who dwell on his failed weight cut at UFC Liverpool.

Till is set for the biggest opportunity of his professional mixed martial arts career. He’ll challenge UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sept. 8 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The championship clash will headline UFC 228.

UFC 228’s Darren Till on His Weight Cutting Critics: ‘F*ck Them’

“The Gorilla” recently had a media day scrum following his open workout session. He told reporters that he’s itching to make weight so he can express to his critics exactly how he feels (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s sh*t. It’s sh*t. It’s f*cking, I hate cutting weight, I hate making weight, I hate dieting. I’m gonna make this weight, so I can’t wait to [put up my middle fingers] when I step on them scales. I’m just, I’m in that moment now where I just, I don’t want to train anymore, I don’t want to eat good anymore. I just wish I had a hamburger in front of me, but it’s all sacrifices and I made a mistake last time. I just can’t wait to say f*ck you to everyone who just keeps babbling on about weight and, ‘He didn’t make weight, f*ck Till.’ F*ck them.”

There is some controversy surrounding Till’s title shot. He missed weight by 3.5 pounds ahead of his last bout against Stephen Thompson. He won the fight via controversial unanimous decision and some feel Till got the win due to hometown cooking.

In the co-main event of UFC 228, women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano will put her gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. Also set for the card is a strawweight clash with potential title implications as Jessica Andrade goes toe-to-toe with Karolina Kowalkiewicz. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 228.

