Friday, August 7, 2020

Darren Till Provides Update On Knee Injury Following UFC on ESPN 14

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Darren Till
Darren Till (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Darren Till has detailed the recovery process for his knee injury.

On July 25, Till took on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The two did battle in the main event of UFC on ESPN 14. Whittaker emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Darren Till Gives An Update On His Knee Injury

In late July, Till’s coach claimed “The Gorilla” tore his MCL. In a chat with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Till discussed the recovery process and how long he expects to be sidelined for (h/t BJPenn.com).

“It’s okay, but every time I make a swift movement, I feel it popping,” Till said. “I feel that pop. I think that’s what the brace is for, I definitely don’t need surgery or anything, it’s just them swift movements, that’s what the brace is for, to keep the knee where knee should be. If I didn’t have the brace then the knee would heal in a different place and would never sort of heal as it should. I think that’s what the brace is for, for six weeks, and then physio after.”

During the UFC on ESPN 14 post-fight press conference, Till told reporters that Whittaker messed up his knee with stomps. It’s the same technique Till has used in the past for his bout with Stephen Thompson.

Till was hoping to capitalize on his split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum back in Nov. 2019. “The Gorilla” will now have to heal before getting back to the grind. He wants to return to the Octagon as soon as he can and says he’ll be fine in six weeks.

SourceBJPenn.com

