Darren Till Reacts To Ben Askren: ‘Who The F*ck Are You?’

Darren Till has responded to Ben Askren and the war of words has begun.

Yesterday (Oct. 24), a report was released claiming that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was working on a trade with ONE Championship. The trade would see Demetrious Johnson head over to ONE Championship, while Askren would make the move to the UFC. It didn’t take long for Askren to start poking the welterweight bears and he even targeted UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Darren Till Sounds Off On Ben Askren

Till was one of Askren’s targets. “Funky” claimed he’d put “The Gorilla” in his first losing streak. Till took to Twitter and delivered the following response:

Who the fuck are you ? I’ve had one loss don’t be thinking your gonna come over here and ruin everyone, trust me I would knock the curly hair out your head you hillbilly. https://t.co/ba9IvXu92t — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

Ben all I do is chat absolute horse shit askren — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

“Who the f*ck are you? I’ve had one loss don’t be thinking you’re gonna come over here and ruin everyone, trust me I would knock the curly hair out your head you hillbilly. Ben ‘all I do is chat absolute horse sh*t’ Askren.”

Till challenged UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 228 last month. Woodley successfully retained his welterweight championship via second-round submission. Askren and Woodley are close friends and train together at Roufusport, so it’s no surprise that Till and Colby Covington would be on Askren’s radar.

Askren has a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-0, 1 NC. Many have called him the best fighter outside of the UFC. “Funky” is a former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight title holder. He’ll look to add another title to his mantle, but he likely won’t fight Woodley for it.

If Darren Till and Ben Askren collide, who walks away with the win?