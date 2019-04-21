UFC Welterweight Darren Till Reportedly Arrested In Tenerife

If reports holds true, then Darren Till got himself into some trouble.

The Daily Mail cited a report from El Dia claiming that Till was arrested in the

Canary Islands on Thursday (April 18). The report notes that Till and four others were kicked out of a hotel after damaging furniture and emptying out fire extinguishers. When another hotel denied them entry, the group allegedly took off with someone’s taxi cab as the driver was loading the trunk.

Till and his group were reportedly arrested by police in the Costa Adeje area. Till was last seen in action last month. He suffered a second-round knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. It was Till’s second loss in a row after going 17-0-1 as a professional. “The Gorilla” was the second-ranked UFC welterweight before being stopped by Masvidal.

Till has picked up key wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone in his mixed martial arts career. While he’s hit a snag as of late, many still have high hopes for the 26-year-old. If reports of Till’s arrest are proven correct, however, then it certainly isn’t ideal for his bounce back efforts.

MMA News will keep you updated on the latest information regarding Darren Till’s reported run-in with the law.