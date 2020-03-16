Darren Till Responds To Israel Adesanya Calling Him A ‘P*ssy’

Darren Till has offered a response to Israel Adesanya’s unfavorable remarks and he’s taking it in stride.

Till is likely in for an August tilt with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that the 185-pound clash is close to being finalized for UFC Dublin. With a win, Till may find himself competing for the middleweight title.

Till Responds To Adesanya Calling Him A ‘P*ssy’

Before Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight championship against Yoel Romero, he called Till a “p*ssy” for not wanting to fight “The Solider of God” during an episode of UFC Embedded. Appearing on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast, Till had a humorous response.

“Did he, yeah?” Till replied when asked if he’d heard Adesanya comment. “Who the f*ck is he talking to like that?”

Till would burst into laughter and said he doesn’t take Adesanya’s verbal jab seriously.

“It’s all good,” he said. “Of course…of course, he’s keeping me close. We speak every day, me and him, we message every day. It’s all good.

“You know Israel knows that I’m not scared of Yoel. He’s just doing that. He knows what he’s doing, and so do I. Look at the way I’ve marketed this whole thing now with Yoel and everything. (I’m a) f*ckin’ genius, you know what I mean.”

Till hasn’t been shy in expressing interest in a bout with Adesanya. In fact, Till believes a matchup against Adesanya can sell out London Stadium. The stadium holds a regulated capacity of 60,000 but can reach 80,000.

Adesanya and Till will likely have to wait at least one more fight before they can share the Octagon. “The Last Stylebender” will likely put his UFC middleweight gold on the line against Paulo Costa. The two have developed some bad blood and many are hoping to see the payoff sometime this summer or fall.