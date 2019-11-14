Darren Till Responds To Robert Whittaker’s Challenge

Darren Till is willing to throw down with Robert Whittaker in London.

Till made a successful UFC middleweight debut earlier this month. He took on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Gorilla” defeated Gastelum via split decision.

Whittaker Challenges Till, ‘The Gorilla’ Responds

Speaking on Grange TV, former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker said that he’ll eventually have to face Till.

“I can see him, he’s going to stay in the middleweight division and he’s going to be dangerous,” Whittaker said on Grange TV. “Now he’s in the top-five. I’m going to have to fight him.”

“He looked great … Whenever anyone puts a mic in his hands, I love it, I tune in. I’m gonna have to fight him. I’m going to have to fight him.”

Whittaker went on to tell The Daily Telegraph that he’s willing to fight Till in enemy territory.

“That’s the fight I’m currently interested in,” Whittaker told The Daily Telegraph. “Plus I’ve never been to Europe before, so what better reason to go?”

“The Gorilla” took to his Twitter account to accept Whittaker’s challenge.

“Let’s fight at @ufc London then @robwhittakermma? #YouAreNotReady”