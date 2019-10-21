Darren Till Says Colby Covington Is An Idiot, But A ‘Terrific Fighter’

Darren Till is looking past Colby Covington’s antics to give him props as a fighter.

Covington is scheduled to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. The championship clash will headline UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 14. It’ll be Covington’s first title bout since his interim championship fight with Rafael dos Anjos back in June 2018.

Darren Till Praises Colby Covington’s Fighting Ability

Till and Covington have traded barbs in the past, but “The Gorilla” told reporters that he recognizes just how good “Chaos” is (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Look what he’s done to (Robbie) Lawler. A lot of people said Lawler wasn’t the same; I don’t feel like that,” Till said. “I feel like Colby was just too much for Lawler, so when you break a fight down … because people hate Colby so much and take what he says so personal, they just want (Kamaru) Usman to win. They’re not looking at Colby. Colby is actually a terrific fighter. Forget all the (expletive) he says, because he’s just an idiot. He’s actually a terrific fighter.”

With that said, Till believes UFC welterweight champion Usman will be able to scrape by “Chaos.”

“I think if you put them both together, they’re the same fighter,” Till said. “I think Usman has everything that Colby has, just a bit better. I think he’s got more power. I don’t know who’s got the bigger gas tank. I know that Colby has an unbelievable gas tank, so I think Usman just edges it.”