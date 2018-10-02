Darren Till Says His Confidence Remains Strong After UFC 228 Loss

Darren Till says despite suffering his first defeat in one-sided fashion, his confidence remains strong.

Till challenged Tyron Woodley for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title last month. “The Gorilla” was submitted in the second round. Till had a ton of hype going into the fight, but he only landed one strike according to Fight Metric.

Darren Till Is Unfazed By UFC 228 Loss

Till recently spoke to his sponsors over at Paddy Power. He insisted that despite the disappointing showing that he’s still maintained his confidence (via MMANYTT.com):

“My confidence hasn’t changed or taken a knock and I’ll tell you why — when some guys are on top think they will never get beat, and then when they do they then lose their confidence because it was never something they thought would happen to them. I always knew that at some point I was going to get beat. When you look at all the greats, the Muhammad Ali’s, the Mike Tyson’s, the Triple G’s, they’re all the best fighters to have ever fought but they also have losses on their record. Having those losses didn’t take away from them being the best. Muhammad Ali had five losses. Does that mean he isn’t considered the greatest of all time? It certainly doesn’t, and in my opinion, he is and will always be the greatest of all time. I’m a very happy, content man at the moment and I’ll be back. You can guarantee that.”

Going into his fight with Woodley, Till had a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-0-1. He was coming off a controversial unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson. Till missed weight ahead of that bout, but answered his critics by hitting the 169-pound mark for his title bout against “The Chosen One.”

Do you think Darren Till can rebound and get back into title contention?