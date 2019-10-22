Darren Till Says He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ At Welterweight

Darren Till is set to make his UFC middleweight debut in the co-main event of UFC 244, but that doesn’t mean he won’t return to welterweight.

The Englishman is currently on a two-fight losing streak with a submission loss to Tyron Woodley and a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal which is why he made the move to middleweight. Yet, Till says he is eyeing a return to 170-pounds.

“I still have unfinished business at welterweight,” Till said at a pre-fight interview (h/t MMA Junkie). “So let me play out this next year. … I’m not looking past Kelvin, but let me see what happens this year.”

Even though he has missed weight twice in his career at welterweight, he wants to go back down there as he has a few people he still wants to fight.

“I’ve still got a few names at welterweight who I want to take out, so it’s not impossible to go back down,” Till said. “I can do it. No one cuts weight like me … no one. So I can do it, to answer it. Really I have unfinished business.”

He also insists he can make 170-pounds as evident by his last two fights.