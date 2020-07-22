Darren Till Says It’s UFC Title Shot Or Bust If He Beats Robert Whittaker

Darren Till expects a UFC middleweight title shot if he defeats Robert Whittaker.

Till and Whittaker are set to clash on July 25. The middleweight tilt will headline UFC on ESPN 14. It’ll take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Till is hoping to win his second bout in a row, while Whittaker wants to avoid a two-fight skid.

Darren Till Thinks UFC Title Shot Is Next If He Beats Robert Whittaker

During his UFC on ESPN 14 virtual media scrum, Till made it clear that he feels a middleweight title shot will be in order if he gets the better of Whittaker on fight night (h/t MMAJunkie).

“If I beat Robert Whittaker on Saturday night, the only way to go is to the title,” Till told reporters, including MMA Junkie, on Tuesday at UFC on ESPN 14 media day. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, he’s only had two fights,’ but look at my two fights. This is why for every young fighter out there, or every fighter in the UFC, you shouldn’t turn down fights. You have to take these big risks because they’ll pay off.”

Till is coming off a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum back in Nov. 2019. It was “The Gorilla’s” first middleweight bout under the UFC banner. It was a much-needed win for Till, who was coming off two finishing losses at welterweight.

As for Whittaker, he hasn’t competed since losing the UFC middleweight championship. “The Reaper” was stopped by Israel Adesanya in the second round via TKO back in Oct. 2019. Whittaker is looking to remind fight fans that he’s still as dangerous as ever.

Join us this weekend for live coverage of UFC on ESPN 14. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till will get a UFC middleweight title shot?