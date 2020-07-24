Darren Till Says Justin Gaethje & Max Holloway Are Slurring Their Words After Wars

Darren Till believes Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are paying the price for past wars inside the Octagon.

Gaethje is the interim UFC lightweight champion, while Holloway is a former UFC featherweight title holder. Both men are known for their exciting fighting styles. They aren’t afraid to trade leather and have high durability, allowing them to absorb more damage than most.

Darren Till Thinks Wars Are Taking Toll On Justin Gaethje & Max Holloway

Till spoke to MMAFighting.com and expressed his belief that Gaethje and Holloway have been slurring their words after enduring tough fights throughout their pro MMA careers,

“One big thing I’ve always known throughout my career, the wars take the toll on you, and whoever you are, you can see them taking the toll,” Till told MMA Fighting during the UFC on ESPN 14 media day. No disrespect, but when you look at guys like Justin Gaethje, and I look at Max Holloway now, and sometimes I seem glimpses of them slurring a little bit cause of the wars they’ve been in. All respect to the wars, but it ain’t a smart choice when you’re fighting.”

Gaethje is coming off a dominant performance against Tony Ferguson to capture the interim lightweight gold. While “The Highlight” appears to be a far more patient striker than he once was, there’s no denying that Gaethje once left himself wide open to shots and that was on full display during his losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

As for Holloway, he’s coming off a controversial split decision loss to Alex Volkanovski in their rematch. Holloway has never been stopped via knockout or TKO but he’s been in firefights with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Jose Aldo.

Till is scheduled to collide with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The two will clash on July 25. The bout will headline UFC on ESPN 14. It’ll take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Stick with MMA News on fight night for live coverage.