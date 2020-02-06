Darren Till Says There’s 50/50 Chance He Fights Jared Cannonier Next

Darren Till isn’t ruling out a potential clash with Jared Cannonier.

Till had hoped to compete on the UFC London card in March but he could not do so in 2020. Many expected him to replace Robert Whittaker and share the Octagon with Cannonier. It didn’t work out that way and now fight fans are left to wonder if the two will eventually collide.

Till Discusses Potential Bout With Cannonier

During an appearance on the Fight Disciples podcast, Till said he hopes that he can be matched up with Cannonier in the future (via BJPenn.com).

“I think right now maybe 50/50. I know that UFC have been speaking to me management and trying to sort out something. You know like a good deal to get the fight,” Till said. “So all I can say right now to you, Nick, is honestly, I’m very honest is that I hope the fight comes off. I wanna fight the best. I wanna fight the scariest dudes and Cannonier is definitely one of them. Hopefully, we can sort something.

“As I said to you, Nick, I’m just training now. For anything and anything. I’m just training for that. I want the big fights. I’m 27 now. This is like the year that I really… my only motive right now and motivation is being in the gym and being the best,” he continued. “I want to get that title this year. I want to get my names, I want to cement my name… I want to cement my name for when I eventually pass, in hundreds of years to come, I’m still remembered. That’s what I truly want.”

Till was last seen in action back in Nov. 2019. He defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision. It was Till’s first middleweight bout under the UFC banner.

