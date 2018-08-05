Darren Till Says UFC Champion Tyron Woodley is Doubting Himself

Darren Till says he sensed doubt in Tyron Woodley’s eyes.

Till is set to challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Woodley next month. The championship tilt will headline UFC 228 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 8. When the two step inside the Octagon, Colby Covington will no longer be recognized as the interim welterweight champion.

Darren Till Says He Sees Doubt In Tyron Woodley

At the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles, Woodley and Till were a part of the festivities to promote their upcoming title bout. The two had an intense staredown followed by a back-and-forth verbal exchange. In the end, the two appeared to have a mutual respect.

Be that as it may, Till told media members after the presser that “The Chosen One” had some doubt in his eyes (via Bloody Elbow):

“I didn’t see no fear in his eyes, but I just sensed a little bit of doubt. I work off a lot of energy, and I just sensed a little bit of doubt that he didn’t want to be at that press conference, he didn’t want to be there fighting me in particular. That’s what I felt. No fear, for sure, just a tiny bit of doubt.”

The 170-pound champion was quick to offer a response:

“He didn’t see a f-cking look of doubt, and he knows that. He didn’t see no doubt in my eyes and I didn’t see no doubt in his eyes, and that’s OK. He shouldn’t have any doubt. He should believe he can beat me. He should believe he’s the best in the world, otherwise you’re in the wrong business. He saw zero doubt and he knows that.”

Who is your early pick for Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till and how do you think it’s going to end?