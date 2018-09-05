Darren Till Says Weight is On Target Headed Into UFC 228

As the tension continues to rise leading up to the UFC 228 weigh-ins, Darren Till appeared and sounded cool as a cucumber when the topic of his weight inevitably came up during his media scrum Wednesday. His comments should help ease some of that tension (Via MMAjunkie):

“Friday, I’m not stepping any heavier than 170,” Darren Till told reporters. “Hopefully I’m there, then I can have me traditional Coke, what I’m used to having. We’ll see, but I’m not looking ahead of anything now.

“It’s always hard,” Till said of the weight cut.

“I’m lean, I’m focused, weight’s OK.”

With that topic put behind him (until his next interview, of course), Darren Till was now free to talk about what he would prefer to talk about…or, rather, what he’d rather be doing: fighting:

“I’m in me moment now where I just want to fight,” Till said. “I live for this. I’m just ready to fight. I’m not ready for anything else. I’m not ready for … I don’t think about anything. I don’t really care about anything. I just want Saturday to come as quick as possible and for me to show why I’m one of the best fighters alive.

“I say it time and time again, and I’ll continue to prove it against the best. Tyron Woodley is, in my opinion, one of the best welterweights of all time, and I will prove that I will beat him and be one of the best myself.”

Do these comments from Darren Till help relieve your concerns that he’ll make weight for the UFC 228 main event?