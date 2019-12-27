Darren Till Slid Into Israel Adesanya’s DM’s Asking For The Belt

Darren Till has shot his shot.

The Englishman decided to DM Israel Adesanya, who is the middleweight champion asking for his belt on Christmas day.

Darren Till slid into Israel Adesanya’s DMs on Christmas with a festive message 🤣 (via @stylebender) pic.twitter.com/h3jvqDuu9p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 26, 2019

“Merry Xmas brother x. Just give me the belt now and we will be ok…,” Darren Till wrote to Adesanya followed by a bunch of gorilla emojis.

The middleweight champion responded with a ‘hahahaha’ and posted to his Instagram saying “someone cut him off. The eggnog too much.”

Darren Till is coming off of a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in his middleweight debut. The win snapped his two-fight losing streak where he was submitted by Tyron Woodley and knocked out by Jorge Masvidal.

With the win over Gastelum, he became a top middleweight contender and could very well get the next title shot at Israel Adesanya. Especially given the fact Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier have been booked to fight one another.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off of a knockout win over Whittaker to win the middleweight title. Before that, he edged out a decision over Gastelum to win the interim middleweight strap.

Darren Till vs. Israel Adesanya would no doubt be a big fight but “The Last Stylebender” made it clear he wants Yoel Romero next.