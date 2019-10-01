Darren Till ‘Sort Of Fell Off The Wagon’ After Jorge Masvidal Loss

Darren Till admits he took his knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal hard initially.

Back in March, Till took on Masvidal in the main event of UFC London. Till had the crowd by his side and was having some success in the opening round. Masvidal quickly adjusted in the second stanza and knocked “The Gorilla” out cold. It was Till’s second finishing loss in a row, but this one in particular stung.

Darren Till Talks Rough Spot Following Jorge Masvidal Loss

BT Sport caught up with Till ahead of his Nov. 2 clash with Kelvin Gastelum. The former welterweight title contender admitted that the loss to Masvidal left him in a tough spot mentally (via MMAFighting.com).

“It hurt a lot for a while. A lot of guys say, ‘I wasn’t bothered,’ but it hurt,” Till said. “Just because I just know what could have been after that fight. It could have been title, back in there, a lot of stuff. I even said to coach Colin, ‘Win or lose this fight, Colin, I wanna be straight back in and fight again,’ but it never quite went that way. I just like sort of fell off the wagon.”

Till will enter the middleweight division for the first time in his UFC run. His bout will Gastelum will serve as the co-main event of UFC 244. The event will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.