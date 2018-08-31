Darren Till Talks McGregor Comparisons & Being “Second to No One”

If you are a fast-rising star coming out of the European market, there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to find yourself being compared to Conor McGregor at some point. Darren Till is no exception to this, with one particular item of comparison being the skyward confidence of both fighters. One glaring difference, however, is that McGregor is known for often ridiculing his opponents and/or their fighting styles prior to a fight, while Till does not believe this is necessary for his opponents to know what’s what:

“I don’t need to put them down,” Till said in an interview with TSN. “My energy alone will put them down. My presence, the belief they see in me will put them down,” said Till. “If a guy wants to talk, then I’ll talk back. I just go about things as I go about them. My confidence is unmatched. There is not a man alive right now on this earth who is more confident than me and that’s the truth.”

Just about anybody who can plausibly meet Conor McGregor in a fight has expressed a desire to do so, including the man Till will be challenging next Saturday, Tyron Woodley. But not Till. Sure, it’s possible the fight could be made someday, but it’s not something that Darren Till is considering at the moment:

“It could happen, but Conor is on a different path,” Till told The TSN MMA Show. “I’m not really interested in Conor. I’m not like the rest of these guys who want to call for that money fight, call for that Conor fight. If it happens, yeah it’ll happen, but right now Conor has got a big test ahead of him. I believe he’s going to win. If in two years or so it happens, it happens. But right now Conor is a lightweight. I’m a middleweight, so it’s not something that’s even on my mind.”

In the end, there is only one Darren Till, and he’ll be the first to tell you…and the second to no one:

“I don’t want to be second best to anyone. I don’t want there to be any questions. I just want to put my hard work in,” he said. “There’s never been a Plan B, just Plan A and Plan A is to just be the best in MMA. My confidence has been with me since I’ve been a child. I knew it as soon as I entered the gym. I knew it as soon as I took my first punch. I knew it as soon as I gave my first punch. I knew it as soon as my first fight. I just knew it. I just knew there was something inside me. I knew I was different from the rest.”

Who do you believe exhibits more confidence? Conor McGregor or Darren Till?