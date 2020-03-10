Darren Till Thinks Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Was ‘Stale’

Like many, Darren Till feels Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero left a lot to be desired.

Adesanya and Romero did battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” middleweight championship. After five rounds of action, or a lack thereof, Adesanya was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Adesanya and Romero have traded barbs since the fight over who caused the lack of activity.

Darren Till Talks Adesanya vs. Romero

Till, who also competes in the middleweight division, watched Adesanya vs. Romero. “The Gorilla” took to MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast to express his belief that the fight failed to live up to expectations.

I just think it was stale,” Till told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“I don’t think people expected it. People could say my last fight was stale, which it was, but I didn’t big it up or nothing – I sort of just went in there and got the win technically and then went home all happy with my new division, middleweight. But that fight was bigged up. Obviously, everyone has been on about how scary Yoel is. For the past few months, I’ve been making jokes about being scared of Yoel because he’s an animal and Izzy has been in these technical wars with Gastelum.”

Till could very well be one win away from a middleweight title bout. After dropping two straight at welterweight, Till moved up to 185 pounds. He was able to defeat Kelvin Gastelum back in Nov. 2019. Till was supposed to meet Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 but Cannonier was forced to pull out due to an injury.

Adesanya is expected to put his gold on the line against Paulo Costa next. UFC president Dana White says Costa still needs medical clearance before he books the fight. As for Romero, UFC 248 was likely his last chance at 185-pound gold.