Darren Till To Make Middleweight Debut Against Kelvin Gastelum At UFC 244

Darren Till will indeed move up to middleweight after all. He will make his debut there at UFC 244 when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. ESPN was first to report the news.

Till is currently on the first losing streak of his career as he lost by submission to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 when he fought for the belt. Following that, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in March at UFC London.

The Englishman has had weight cut problems in the past as he missed weight for his bout against Stephen Thompson and Jessin Ayari. The 26-year-old has been open about how tough the weight cut is and has been thinking about a move to 185-pounds for quite a while.

Gastelum, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 where he fought for the interim title. Before that, he was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 234 but the champ had to pull out with an injury. Before the loss at UFC 236, the 27-year-old was coming off of a knockout win over Michael Bisping and a decision win over Ronaldo Souza.

Since moving to middleweight, Gastelum is 3-2 and one no-contest.

UFC 244 goes down on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden.