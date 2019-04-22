Darren Till & Four Others Ordered To Pay For Hotel Damages And Theft

Darren Till has been fined due to an incident in the Canary Islands.

El Dia had reported that Till and four others damaged furniture in a hotel and were kicked out because of it. The report also noted that the group took off with a driver’s taxi cab. Till and his crew were later arrested in the Costa Adeje area.

Darren Till Ordered To Pay Up

Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to report that his sources claim Till and his group were handed the following punishment:

According to a source in Tenerife, a quick trial was held for Darren Till on Saturday where he and four others were ordered to pay €10,000 to the Costa Adeje hotel they stayed at, Darren and another individual were each fined €480 for hotel damages and €360 for theft of a cab. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 22, 2019

Till was last seen in action against Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. Going into the fight, Till was the second-ranked UFC welterweight. His placement dipped dramatically as he was knocked out cold by Jorge Masvidal in the second round. Had Till won the fight, then the writing would’ve been on the wall for a showdown with Ben Askren. Instead, that bout is now going to Masvidal.