Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Darren Till Volunteers To Welcome Nick Diaz Back To UFC

By Ian Carey
Darren Till
Darren Till (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

According to his manager, Nick Diaz plans to return to the UFC in 2021. Darren Till has already volunteered to be the fighter who welcomes him back to the octagon. Till took to Twitter to let Diaz and others know that he’s interested in a fight with the returning Stockton native.

“If Nick Diaz wants to come back & scrap, who’s the biggest star, fight & best fight for him outside the Middleweight champ.? Fucking me that’s who…”

Darren Till Volunteers To Fight Nick Diaz

Till is currently ranked #6 in the UFC middleweight division. He’s dropped 3 of his last 4 fights dating back to September 2018. He’s lost to Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, and Robert Whittaker during that time. His last victory came at UFC 244 in a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Till will face Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 185 in December.

Diaz’s manager indicated the fighter is watching the upcoming welterweight fights closely. This perhaps insinuates Diaz is looking at fighting at 170lbs rather than Till’s division.

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015. He’s dropped his last 3 fights to Anderson Silva (overturned to a no-contest), Georges St. Pierre, and Carlos Condit. His last victory came at UFC 137 over BJ Penn on October 29th, 2011.

