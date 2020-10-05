Darren Till Vows He Will Beat Israel Adesanya ‘When The Time Comes’

Monday, October 5, 2020

Vows He Will Beat ‘When The Time Comes’

By Cole Shelton
Darren Till
Darren Till (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

remains confident he will be the one to beat .

Adesanya is coming off a spectacular second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa. Many pundits thought the fight was going to be competitive yet Adesanya made it look easy.

Following the event, many thought no one will be able to beat “The Last Stylebender” anytime soon. Yet, for Darren Till, he believes he is the one to beat Adesanya.

“I know when the time comes I’m going to beat Israel Adesanya,” Till said to MMAJunkie. “Invite the hate, but (I) cannot take nothing away from that performance: utter masterclass, utter confidence. I can take inspiration from it even though we’re rivals. To be able to do that shows a level of maturity that I can do that. Costa just needs to come back, whatever he needs to do. But it was an utter masterclass.”

Darren Till is set to fight Jack Hermansson in December. If he gets past Hermansson he could be the next in line to fight Adesanya. It is also a fight both men have shown interest in.

Regardless, the Englishman remains confident he will be a champion and will be able to give Adesanya his first career MMA loss.

ViaMMAJunkie

