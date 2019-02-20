Darren Till Vows To One Day Meet Israel Adesanya For ‘Epic’ Fight

Fan-favorite striker Darren Till vows to one day meet Israel Adesanya inside the Octagon one day for an "epic" fight.

An interim UFC middleweight title match is now on the books. Kelvin Gastelum will face Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 for the strap. The move comes after some unfortunate events at UFC 234 in Australia. Champion Robbert Whittaker was scheduled to defend his title against Gastelum in the main event.

However, Whittaker was hospitalized before the fight and was unable to compete. The fight was called off, and Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya main evented the show. “Stylebender” won the fight via unanimous decision. With Whittaker focusing on his health for the moment, Adesanya and Gastelum will determine who will welcome him back to the Octagon on April 13th.

A venue and location have not been determined for the card as of this writing. Shortly after the news was announced, fan-favorite striker Darren Till took to Instagram to comment. The welterweight vowed to one day move up to 185 pounds and meet Adesanya for an “epic” fight:

“Big good luck to this beast @stylebender on his interim title shot. One day we’re gonna meet in the future & it’s gonna be epic!”

Till hasn’t fought since September when he failed to capture the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley. The Englishman was submitted in the second round via D’arce choke. Now, he’ll make his return against Jorge Masvidal at UFC London on March 16th.

What do you think about a future match-up between Till and Adesanya?