Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal to Headline UFC’s Return to London On March 16

Darren Till will fight on home soil once again when he headlines the UFC’s upcoming return to London while facing Jorge Masvidal in the main event on March 16.

Darren Till will fight on home soil once again when he headlines the UFC’s upcoming return to London while facing Jorge Masvidal in the main event on March 16.

UFC president Dana White announced the news via ESPN on Wednesday.

Till will be making his first appearance since falling by submission to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last September in his first shot at UFC gold. Prior to that loss, Till was undefeated in his career including a win over former two-time title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson as well as a knockout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

As for Masvidal, the former lightweigh turned welterweight contender has been out of action since 2017 when he lost a decision to Thompson at UFC 217 in New York.

Masvidal ended up filming a reality show last year while waiting for a new opponent to emerge and he was originally expected to face Nick Diaz in March but that fight fell apart almost as quickly as it was made.

Now the American Top Team fighter will travel to enemy territory to take on Till on March 16 in the latest UFC Fight Night card from London.

The show will in the United States on ESPN+.