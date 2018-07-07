UFC Welterweight Darren Till: I Want to Fight Kamaru Usman

Darren Till isn’t shy in expressing his desire to go one-on-one with Kamaru Usman.

There is no animosity between the two. In fact, Till and Usman took a picture together while in attendance for “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale last night (July 6) in Las Vegas. What it boils down to is competition. Till is the second ranked UFC welterweight, while Usman sits at the sixth position.

“The Gorilla” earned his spot with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson. The decision by itself is controversial, but throw in Till’s failure to make weight and some have questioned how deserving Till is of his ranking. As for Usman, his victory over Demian Maia was one-sided but it left some unimpressed with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Till said Usman wants to fight him and the feeling is mutual:

“Kamaru wants to fight me; I want to fight Kamaru. He’s game as (expletive); I’m game as (expletive). So I’m sitting here. We both know we’re going fight at some point. It’s cool, mate. He’s here with his manager; I’m here with my coach. We’re enjoying fights and fight week. But when it comes down to our fight, it’s all (expletive) business. I’ve seen him at the UFC (Performance Institute), and I shook his hand. Of course, there’s no animosity. We exchanged words. But are we going to fight here? A (expletive) street fight? You know, it doesn’t work like that. Obviously we’re aware of each other, but we’re going to be fighting very soon.”

When it comes to the welterweight title picture, interim champion Colby Covington is set to meet main champion Tyron Woodley in a unification bout. With those two likely to clash later this year, it’s possible that Till will need one more fight before getting a title opportunity.

Is Darren Till vs. Kamaru Usman a good fight to make?