Darren Till Wants Rematch Against Jorge Masvidal

Darren Till is riding a two-fight losing streak and is coming off of a second-round knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. The Englishman lost in front of his home country and many questioned what the future of the 26-year-old is.

Now, Till is still recovering from his loss but promises to fight again by the years end, and has an opponent in mind.

“Masvidal, he’s a respectful guy,” Till said to Fighters Only (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’d come to me after the fight and I was – not crying, but I had my head down and someone tapped me on my shoulder and it was Masvidal, and he shook my hand. He was like, ‘You nearly had me in the first (round).’”

“I want that (expletive) rematch. I want that rematch.”

Masvidal, meanwhile, is taking on Ben Askren at UFC 239 and with a win could very well be fighting for the title next. So, if the rematch happens, it will be down the road as it seems Till is too far down the rankings.

When Till will return to the Octagon is unknown, but the Englishman promises to right the wrongs of his last two fights.