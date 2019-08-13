Darren Till Wants Robbie Lawler Next

Darren Till is undecided what weight class he will return to the Octagon at. But, he is certain he will return by the end of the year.

Of course, the Englishman is coming off of a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. It was his first time being knocked out in his career and putting him on a two-fight losing streak. Yet, the timeline has not changed of fighting by the end of the year.

“One hundred million percent, [I’ll fight] before Christmas. I’m ready to go right now one hundred percent [I’ll be back] before Christmas,” Till said on the Eurobash Podcast.

Who he will return against is unknown. There are plenty of options at welterweight and middleweight, depending on what weight class he will fight at. If he stays at 170-pounds, the Englishman would love to fight a legend in Robbie Lawler.

“That’s a great fight, mate,” said Till. “I called Robbie out not so long ago and he’s a childhood hero; I grew up watching him. That would be spectacular, mate. It really would.”

Lawler is coming off of a decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC Newark. Before that, he was submitted to Ben Askren at UFC 235 and is on the first three-fight losing streak of his career.

Whether or not the UFC has interest in making that fight is unknown.