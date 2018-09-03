Darren Till Wants To Earn His Stripes At Middleweight

It’s no secret that Darren Till is big for the welterweight division.

The Englishman struggled to make weight his last time out, coming in well overweight for his fight against Stephen Thompson. He’s approaching a 170-pound title opportunity against Tyron Woodley.

They’ll do battle in UFC 228’s main event on pay-per-view (PPV) in Dallas, Texas this weekend. Speaking to media recently, Till admitted that he only has a few fights at welterweight left (via MMA Fighting):

“Only a few more fights at welterweight and I’m done,” Darren Till said. “I’ve said I want to go to middleweight. It’s just… I see a lot of guys and they’re chasing money fights. They’re winning titles and they’re calling either the higher or the lower category or they’re calling for that super fight,” he explained.

“When I take that belt, I want to defend that belt and then I want to go up to middleweight, but that doesn’t mean that I want to go up and challenge the champion. I would like to earn my stripes in that division too. I feel there are a lot of good guys in that division.”

“There’s one guy that I wouldn’t like to fight, Yoel Romero. I’m glad he’s gone up, he’s a f*ckin’ beast,” he said, before bursting into laughter.”

Discussion: How long do you think Till will remain at welterweight? Sound off in the comments!