Darren Till Wants to “Viciously” Knock out Jorge Masvidal

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till is set to make his return to the cage. The Englishman will face Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC London from the O2 Arena on March 16, 2019. It will be Till’s first fight since being defeated by Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 this past September. As for Masvidal, he hasn’t fought since November 2017. He was defeated by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson by unanimous decision at UFC 217 in New York.

Earlier today (Wed. January 30, 2019) at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 press conference, Till and Masvidal got the opportunity to speak. Till admitted that Masvidal might have the experience on him, and expects “Gamebred” to try and break his rhythm (via MMA Junkie):

“I think he’s got that experience,” Till said. “I wouldn’t really say he’s afraid of me. I’d say he’s experienced. He’s smaller. He’s probably a little bit faster, so we’ll see. And he’s probably got a good strategy, trying to break my rhythm as I’ll try to break his, so we’ll see.

“A lot of these fights I’ve been in lately, it’s like youth vs. experience because I’m quite young, and I’m in the top-end tier of the welterweights.”

When asked if he wants to knock Masvidal out, Till said he wants to “viciously” finish “Gamebred,” but said that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect him:

“Do I want to knock him out?” Till said. “Yeah. I want to viciously knock him out. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that I don’t respect the guy. As I said, I’m game as (expletive), and he’s game as (expletive), and I’m coming for war on the 16th of March.”

