Forget Weight Classes, UFC’s Darren Till Just Wants To Fight

Darren Till isn’t concerned with weight classes as long as he gets to enter the Octagon once again.

Till last competed back in March at UFC London. “The Gorilla” went one-on-one with Jorge Masvidal inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Masvidal stunned the pro-Till crowd with a vicious second-round knockout victory. Many have wondered if Till will consider a move up in weight.

Till Wants A Bout Regardless Of Weight Class

Till admitted that weight cutting has been hard on him in an Instagram post. Still, Till would be willing to take a bout at 170 pounds or higher:

“Cutting weight for my last fight. It’s a f*cking rough business cutting weight am sure every fighter will agree! I started my amateur & professional career at welterweight & intended to stay that way until the end! But as I grow older and my body expands, it’s getting harder & harder. Arrr well, who knows! Maybe my next fight is welterweight, maybe it’s light heavyweight. Who gives a f*ck let’s fight!”

“The Gorilla” recently offered to serve as Robbie Lawler’s replacement opponent at UFC Minnesota on one condition. Till will only take the bout at 175 pounds. Time will tell if the UFC takes Till up on his offer.