Darren Till Willing To Serve As Backup Fighter For Adesanya-Romero At UFC 248

Darren Till is hoping to be the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

Originally, Till wanted to fight Jared Cannonier on the card but the “Killa Gorilla” had to pull out of the event with an injury. So, the Englishman, who’s having Visa issues, is hoping to be the backup in case something happens to either Adesanya or Romero.

“I don’t know fully. I don’t know how much power the UFC has got [in getting me a visa],” Till said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (via LowKickMMA).“… I don’t know how far the UFC’s reach goes and if they want to spend more money on this or whatever. I would love to be the backup or I would have loved to face Jared.”

Backup fighters is not anything new for the UFC in big title fights. So, Darren Till hopes that he can be the one to serve as the backup and says his weight is low and would make weight.

“My weight’s been quite low anyway so I’m just keeping my weight as low [as possible],” he added. “If the UFC said to me ‘right, if you had to make weight, could you do it?’ I could probably do it. That’s how good my weight is.”

Currently, the UFC has yet to announce if anyone will serve as the backup fighter for Adesanya-Romero at UFC 248.