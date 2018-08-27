Coach: Timing is on Darren Till’s Side Ahead of UFC 228

Darren Till’s coach believes timing might mean everything at the conclusion of UFC 228.

Till’s massive opportunity will occur on Sept. 8 at UFC 228. In the main event, “The Gorilla” will challenge UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two will meet inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This will be Till’s first UFC title shot.

Till’s coach Colin Heron recently spoke to MMANYTT.se. Heron admitted that Woodley poses many challenges, but he feels timing will be a big factor in favor of Till:

“I think sometimes it’s just about timing and he’s (Woodley) 36 now, been inactive. (He’s been) focused elsewhere outside of MMA. Maybe he’s tasted an easier life, better way to make money. Less pain, maybe he likes that a bit better. And now you’ve got this young 25-year-old animal that doesn’t know any other thing but go forward, knock people out. Is he ready for that at this stage of his career, this stage of his life? So I think the timing is on our side. For sure the camp is on our side. Age is a big factor now. I think Darren’s sharp, super fast his reflexes his distance. Everything’s on point so Mr. Woodley needs to worry about Mr. Till a bit more.”

UFC 228 will feature another title fight in the co-main event. Flyweight champion Nicco Montano will put her gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. A strawweight bout with potential title implications will also be showcased on the main card as Jessica Andrade goes toe-to-toe with Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Speaking of the 115-pounders, the inaugural UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza will take on Tatiana Suarez. The main card was scheduled to open up with a featherweight clash between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez. “El Pantera” suffered an injury and the search for a replacement opponent is underway.

