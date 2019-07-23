Darren Till’s Coach Uncertain If He Wants Pupil At Middleweight

Darren Till has been teasing a move to middleweight for quite some time. It is evident he has a tough weight cut, but his coach, Colin Heron is uncertain if the Englishman should move up.

Why he isn’t sure is simple. He knows Till does not eat the best and believes at middleweight he will start to eat more. This, in turn, he believes would result in Till eating more and then having a tough weight cut at middleweight.

“The obvious answer is, ‘He has a tough weight cut and needs to go up,’ correct?” Heron said to ESPN. “What people don’t see is the lifestyle between fights. It’s hard for me to make correct decisions, until I see a fighter, especially Darren, walking around lean between fights.

“Here’s the problem with Darren Till, and it’s no secret: He eats s—. As disciplined as he is in the gym, between fights, he will eat the most amount of s— you’ve ever seen in your life. … The fact of the matter is he will probably be a middleweight, but whether it’s now or later, I don’t know. My only concern is he goes up to middle(weight), and that will give him the license to eat more. Then we end up with just as big of a cut, but with bigger consequences in the actual fight. So, I would like to get him lean and then make a decision.”

All in all, Darren Till’s coach expects a decision to be made by Septemeber on what division he will fight at.